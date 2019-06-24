Services Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah , GA 31406 (912) 352-7200 Resources More Obituaries for Annelle Chase Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Annelle Franklin "Anne" Chase

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Anne Franklin Chase died peacefully at her home on Skidaway Island on June 23, 2019. She was 92.



Anne was born in Marietta, GA to Ernest and Nelle Foster Kemp. She graduated from Marietta High School and the High Museum School of Art in Atlanta. Anne is also a graduate of Armstrong State College. She lived in Savannah for the past 70 years, relocating in 1949 after marrying native Walter Franklin who graduated from Georgia Tech. In Savannah, Anne was involved in the fashion industry as a coordinator and commentator of fashion shows and creator and director of the Town & Country Charm School for teen girls. She helped hundreds of teenagers with techniques of how to build self-esteem and social graces. She also worked as a television talk show host with a weekly gardening segment on WTOC which won awards on the local and state level. In the 1970s, Anne entered the real estate profession and worked for over four decades in both residential and commercial real estate. Her artistic talents and entrepreneurial spirit resulted in a successful real estate career before retiring in her 80s.



After the premature death of her first husband, Anne remarried and she and husband, Richard Chase, enjoyed extensive travel and entertaining until his death in 2004. She is also predeceased by her brother, H. Ray Kemp.



Anne was an active member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Huntington Women's Club and in the tap dance group, Hot Flashes, that visited nursing homes and hospitals throughout the area bringing much needed fun.



Of all Anne's activities, her strongest dedication was to her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was always gracious with caring encouragement and support. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and pet Shih Tzu, Charlie.



She is survived by daughter, Debby Franklin Cannon of Atlanta and son, Walter M. Franklin, his wife, Carolyn Zahniser Franklin of Los Angeles, CA; three grandchildren who were her pride and joy - Lindsey Cannon of Atlanta, Will Franklin of Seattle and Katie Franklin of Los Angeles. She is also survived by stepson, Richard Chase, and several nieces and nephews. The family was extremely blessed with a wonderful group of caring caretakers who they sincerely want to thank: Janice Oglestree, Sonya Green, Deedra Thomas, Frankie Hyman and Jamel Fireall. Anne's neighbors also added much joy to her life and thanks go to Sally Sprengel JoAnn Mock, Bill and Peggy Monroe and Becky Hester.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.



