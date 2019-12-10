|
Annette Barnes Hamner
Claxton, Georgia
Annette Barnes Hamner, 93, passed away at her home December 5, 2019. Annette was born on May 8, 1926 in Salem, Ala. to Wallace G. and Alice Tyler Barnes. She graduated from Holtville High School, Holtville, Ala. in 1944. She attended Birmingham – Southern College for 2 years where she majored in premed. She transferred to Alabama College at Montevallo, Ala. where she majored in medical technology. She graduated in 1949. She interned for a year at Charity Hospital in New Orleans in the medical technology field. She then worked at Charity in the laboratory for 5 years. She married John G. Hamner in 1954 and moved to Baton Rouge, LA. where she worked at Our Lady of The Lake Hospital for 3 years while he attended L.S.U. In 1957 they moved to Savannah where John worked as a forester for Union Camp. In 1959 they moved to New Haven, Conn. where John got his master's degree at Yale. Next they lived in Folkston, Ga. and then Pierson, Fla. Later they moved to Bellville, Ga. In 1968 she attended Georgia Southern for a year and renewed her teacher's certificate. She taught 5th Grade in Reidsville for 2 years. In 1970 she began teaching 2nd grade at Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville where she taught for 15 years. In 1979 she was chosen as "Teacher of the Year" at Pinewood.She was active in the Bellville Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and played the piano for 50 years. She was an active member of the Bellville Lions Club for 21 years and a member of the Georgia Hospital Auxiliary at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. She was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Hamner, parents W.G. and Alice Barnes, 2 sisters, Ernestine and Carolyn and a brother, William.SURVIVORS: 3 children, Billy Hamner, Bobby Hamner and Margaret Hamner Kain (David); 6 grandchildren, Brandon Hamner, Amy Kraus, Anna Turpin, Alex Erwin, John William Hamner (Meghan), Hayley Waters (Nathan) and 7 great- grandchildren, Maddie, Makenna, Mia Hamner, Jonathan, Tucker Kraus and Hudson and Maverick Waters. She is also survived by dear friends, Virgina Foreman, Bernice Anderson, Laura Mosely and a wonderful friend and caregiver, Sandy Barnard. VISITATION: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.
REMEMBRANCE: In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Bellville Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159 Bellville, Ga., 30414 or .
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Savannah Morning News
December 11, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019