Annette Billings Jones HartleySavannah, GAAnnette Jones Billings Hartley, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Savannah, GA. Mrs. Hartley was born in Memphis TN on September 28, 1927. She and her family moved to Miami, FL when she was seven. Annette called Miami home for over five decades. She was pre-deceased by her husband Jim Billings in 1982. Seven years later she married Howard Hartley and lived in Greenville, SC until Howard's death in 2006. In 2008 she moved to Savannah, GA where she has lived since.She is survived by three daughters and sons in law: Anne McDougall (Ed); Claudia Waters (Tom); Emily Johnson (Terry) and nine grandchildren Margaret McDougall Iverson (Jonathan), James Billings McDougall (Rachel), Andrew Billings Johnson (Caroline), Samuel Lewis Johnson (Molly), James Billings Waters, Sally Johnson Girgis (Peter) , Abigail Johnson Holmes (Robert), Benjamin Bancker Johnson, Cameron Boone Waters, and fifteen great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by two loving step- children Paul Hartley (Leslie), Cathy Hartley Griffin (Sean) and their children Hunter and Kyle Hartley and Hartley Griffin.Most precious to Annette while on this earth were her Lord, Jesus Christ, her family and her church family (Granada Presbyterian in Miami; Mitchell Road Presbyterian in Greenville; Independent Presbyterian Church in Savannah). We are thankful for her love and the life she modeled for those who knew her well.A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Independent Presbyterian Church, 207 Bull Street, Savannah, Georgia.