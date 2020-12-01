1/1
Annette Seiler Coyle
Annette Seiler Coyle
Savannah
Annette Seiler Coyle, 89, died peacefully Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Annette was born in Trenton, NJ, the only daughter of Paul and Ludwina Seiler. Her older brother, Francis, preceded her in death in 1990.
Annette received her Associates Degree from Chestnut Hill College.
In 1951, Annette married Thomas F. Coyle, who was also from the Trenton, NJ area. They moved across the Delaware River to Yardley, PA, where they raised their family for the next twenty-five years. In 1982, they moved to Savannah, GA, residing at the Landings on Skidaway Island.
Annette leaves behind her only son, Gregory T. Coyle and his wife, Susan R. Reinheimer, who has retired from his Savannah Office Equipment Company. She was very close to her immediate family of Paul Seiler of San Antonio, TX, Scott Seiler of Andover, NJ, Cathy Seiler of Houston, TX, Eric Seiler of Yardley, PA and Kirk Seiler of Anderson, SC. Her cousin Lynn Fowler Scarpiello from Yardley, PA were best of friends. She was also close to Jared and Jan Fowler from Princeton, NJ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Annette will be buried in the family cemetery back in Trenton, NJ.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
