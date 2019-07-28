Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Turner Obituary
Mrs. Bloomingdale - Annette Turner Mrs. Annette Turner, 79, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. She was born in Claxton and was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Turner. She was a member of Silk Hope United Methodist Church, was an animal lover and a homemaker. Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Fran & Shurman Harbin, Jan & Jerry Usher, Gina & Jack Davis; grandchildren, Regina Breland, Dennette Mathis, Jerred Usher, Dawna Davis and Tessa Davis; great-grandchildren, Monnie Strickland, Naomi Breland and Diana Katherine Mathis; several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444 Savannah Morning News July 28, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now