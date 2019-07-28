|
Mrs. Bloomingdale - Annette Turner Mrs. Annette Turner, 79, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. She was born in Claxton and was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Turner. She was a member of Silk Hope United Methodist Church, was an animal lover and a homemaker. Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Fran & Shurman Harbin, Jan & Jerry Usher, Gina & Jack Davis; grandchildren, Regina Breland, Dennette Mathis, Jerred Usher, Dawna Davis and Tessa Davis; great-grandchildren, Monnie Strickland, Naomi Breland and Diana Katherine Mathis; several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444 Savannah Morning News July 28, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 28, 2019