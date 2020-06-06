Annette York
Springfield, GA
Annette Seckinger York, 80, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Effingham Extended Care Center surrounded by her loving family.
Annette was born March 10, 1940 to the late Charles and Florrie Seckinger. Living in Effingham most of her life , she was a graduate of Effingham County High School in 1958.
She worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and retired in 2001. She was an avid member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, a member of the Salzburgers Society. Being a dedicated patriot, she loved her country, her flag, and all they stood for. Annette was best described as being selfless, compassionate, and always helping those in need. One of the greatest lessons she ever passed on to her children was compassion towards others and putting others first.
Annette was preceded in death by: her parents, Charles and Florrie Seckinger; and her brother, Kent Seckinger.
She is survived by: her children, Gia York of Maine, Mia Toomer (Michael) of Wyoming, Staci York (Kevin) of Guyton, and Guy York, Jr. (JoAnn) of Maryland; her sister, Margie Blewett (Tommy) of Rincon; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to Treutlen House at New Ebenezer, 131 Old Augusta Road Central, Rincon, GA 31326.
Savannah Morning News
June 7, 2020
