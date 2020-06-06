Annette York
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette York
Springfield, GA
Annette Seckinger York, 80, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Effingham Extended Care Center surrounded by her loving family.
Annette was born March 10, 1940 to the late Charles and Florrie Seckinger. Living in Effingham most of her life , she was a graduate of Effingham County High School in 1958.
She worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and retired in 2001. She was an avid member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, a member of the Salzburgers Society. Being a dedicated patriot, she loved her country, her flag, and all they stood for. Annette was best described as being selfless, compassionate, and always helping those in need. One of the greatest lessons she ever passed on to her children was compassion towards others and putting others first.
Annette was preceded in death by: her parents, Charles and Florrie Seckinger; and her brother, Kent Seckinger.
She is survived by: her children, Gia York of Maine, Mia Toomer (Michael) of Wyoming, Staci York (Kevin) of Guyton, and Guy York, Jr. (JoAnn) of Maryland; her sister, Margie Blewett (Tommy) of Rincon; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to Treutlen House at New Ebenezer, 131 Old Augusta Road Central, Rincon, GA 31326.
Please sign our online guest book at www.RiggsFH.com
Savannah Morning News
June 7, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved