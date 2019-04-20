|
|
Mrs Annie Maude Cook Ash was welcomed into the arms of God April 18, 2019.
Mrs Ash was born September 24 th 1924 in Arlington, Georgia. She was a faithful wife, a loving mother and caring friend. Her early years were spent close to her home in Arlington with her Mother Katie Claude Johnson. She later attended Georgia State College for Women where she met Winans Ellis Ash. Upon his return from WWII Winans and Maude married in September 1945.
The couple began a large loving family. Celebrating her life are 6 children, Winans Ellis Ash (Antonia), Zandra Elaine Martin (Richard, dec.), James Michael Ash (Connie), Debra Ann Stulik (Miro), Patricia Gayle Alderman (Bryan) and Linda Sharon Ash (David), 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Ash was a devoted member of St Luke United Methodist Church. She was a supporter of numerous charitable organizations but was humble and felt that one's good works should speak for themselves. She was an example to all those who knew her radiating a deep unwavering faith and a fair and generous nature. She was the rock on which her family was built.
Maude's children would like to thank Dr. Kusuma and staff (Danny, Nicki, Sabrina, Dee, and Cheryl) for their support and care through the years. We would also like to thank Hospice Savannah especially her wonderful nurse, Gwen Robertson and Angie Alderman, caregiver, for their kindness helping us care for our mother. Please direct remembrances to Hospice Savannah, The Barnabas Center, or St Luke United Methodist Church.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home (Hubert C Baker Chapel) at 5:00 pm. There will be a visitation an hour prior. Graveside services will be Sunday at 3:30 at Clinton United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gray Georgia.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 20, 2019