Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Braddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie May Braddy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie May Braddy Obituary
Annie May Braddy
Savannah
Annie May Rahn Braddy, 98, of Savannah, Georgia, died Friday morning, February 28, 2020, at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center with her family at her side.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late John Fox Rahn and the late Ida Stewart Rahn. Mrs. Braddy was a member of Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She worked for Union Camp Corporation as a bagger and cafeteria associate. Mrs. Braddy loved her church, her family, her friends, and enjoyed playing bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Braddy; a grandson, Terrell Hugh Floyd, Jr.; a sister, Gladys Rahn Dailey, and four brothers, John "Johnny" Fox Rahn, Jr., Marion O. Rahn, Louis Alfred Rahn, Sr. and Thomas Daniel Rahn.
Surviving are two daughters, Betty Lang and Vivian Floyd; eight grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Monday morning, March 2, 2020, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Thomas E. Keller. Interment will be in Elkens Cemetery on Highway 204, Savannah.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Braddy and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -