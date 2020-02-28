|
Annie May Braddy
Savannah
Annie May Rahn Braddy, 98, of Savannah, Georgia, died Friday morning, February 28, 2020, at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center with her family at her side.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late John Fox Rahn and the late Ida Stewart Rahn. Mrs. Braddy was a member of Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She worked for Union Camp Corporation as a bagger and cafeteria associate. Mrs. Braddy loved her church, her family, her friends, and enjoyed playing bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Braddy; a grandson, Terrell Hugh Floyd, Jr.; a sister, Gladys Rahn Dailey, and four brothers, John "Johnny" Fox Rahn, Jr., Marion O. Rahn, Louis Alfred Rahn, Sr. and Thomas Daniel Rahn.
Surviving are two daughters, Betty Lang and Vivian Floyd; eight grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Monday morning, March 2, 2020, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Thomas E. Keller. Interment will be in Elkens Cemetery on Highway 204, Savannah.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
