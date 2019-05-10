Home

Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Brownsville Baptist Church
Annie Ruth Taylor Obituary
Adams announces the passing of Mrs. Annie Ruth Taylor, 90 of Savannah, GA who went to heaven to be with Her Lord on May 7, 2019.

She was born in Oliver, GA on October 5, 1928 and was married to Mr. John H Taylor, Sr. She was a member of Brownsville Baptist Church where she served as the Mother of the Church and sang in the Senior Choir.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her Parents; her Husband, John H. Taylor, Sr., one Daughter JoAnn; and one Grandson . She is survived By two Sons Mr. Clinton P Brown and Mr. John H Taylor Jr both of Savannah Ga; three grandchildren; two Great grandchildren; and two sisters-in-laws.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Annie Ruth Taylor, 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Brownsville Baptist Church. Viewing: 12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M., Saturday at the Funeral Home. Interment: Magnolia Memorial Gardens. Order Flowers & Sign The Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 10, 2019
