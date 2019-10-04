|
Surrency - Annie Ruth Tillman Annie Ruth Tillman, 80, passed away Wednesday. Mrs. Tillman was born November 28, 1938 in Appling County to the late Othello Melton Miles and the late Mittie Sellers Miles. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she played the piano and organ for 50 years and was a retired bookkeeper for Hunter Johnson Lumber Company. Mrs. Tillman loved music and watching her grandchildren play ball. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tillman was preceded in death by her brothers, Alvin Miles and Oswell Miles. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Doyle Tillman of Surrency; a daughter & son in law, Sheila & Johnny Kennedy of Reidsville; son & daughter in law, Landry & Joyce S. Tillman of Baxley; brothers, Kenneth Miles of Concord, NC and Lanier Miles of Brunswick and a sister in law, Peggy Miles of Baxley. Grandchildren, Darrick (Linsey) Tillman, Alisha (Derek) Jones, John, Katie & Kaleb Kennedy, Candi (Shaun) Lewis and Jena (Jared) Craven and ten great-great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 11:00 a.m., at Bethel United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., at Swain Funeral Home. Remembrances may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Beverly Eason 13965 Ten Mile Road Surrency, GA 31563. Savannah Morning News October 4, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 4, 2019