1/
Annie Williams Love
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Williams Love
Bloomingdale, GA
Mrs. Annie Williams Love, 91, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
She was born in Tattnall County to the late James Claude & Ester Lynn Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Freddie L. Love, as well as 10 brothers and sisters. At the age of 13, Annie lied about her age so that she could go to work at Southeastern Shipyard where she worked as a welder. She was a member of Ash Street Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ann Tucker; her son, Gary Love; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Nancy Rogers. The visitation will be on Friday, December 4th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in effect, including the wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). The graveside funeral and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Little Flock Baptist Church Cemetery located at 401 Little Flock Church Road in Collins, GA. Remembrances may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
12/01/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved