Annie Williams Love
Bloomingdale, GA
Mrs. Annie Williams Love, 91, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
She was born in Tattnall County to the late James Claude & Ester Lynn Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Freddie L. Love, as well as 10 brothers and sisters. At the age of 13, Annie lied about her age so that she could go to work at Southeastern Shipyard where she worked as a welder. She was a member of Ash Street Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ann Tucker; her son, Gary Love; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Nancy Rogers. The visitation will be on Friday, December 4th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in effect, including the wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). The graveside funeral and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Little Flock Baptist Church Cemetery located at 401 Little Flock Church Road in Collins, GA. Remembrances may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
12/01/2020
