Anthony Bernard "Toby" Purdy, Jr., passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Hospice House after a courageous fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Irene Miltiades Purdy; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Gib Davenport of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Sophie and Huntley Gibson Davenport III; his sisters, Barbara Ann Purdy Lutz, and Margaret Mary Purdy of Vero Beach, FL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Demetri and Penny Miltiades and Alex and Mary Miltiades all of Kennesaw, GA; several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth Gaffney Purdy and Anthony Bernard Purdy, Sr., and brother-in-law, Richard Charles Lutz, Sr.



He enjoyed his years of schooling at Blessed Sacrament School and Benedictine Military School in Savannah. Toby graduated with an Industrial Engineering degree from Southern Tech and worked at Great Dane Trailers, Inc. for 39+ years.



He was a member of the Class of 1965 from Benedictine Military School, the Clan Na Erin Irish Group, the Savannah Quarterback Club, the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, and the Knights of Columbus #631.



Visitation will be Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel with the Rosary service at 7:00 p.m.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.



Burial will be in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.



Pallbearers will be Nephews and Great Nephews.



Honorary Pallbearers will be the Benedictine Class of '65.



Remembrances may be made to the , 4849 Paulsen Street, Suite 102, Savannah, GA 31405 or Benedictine Military School, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. Published in Savannah Morning News on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary