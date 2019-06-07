Home

Sexton-Hall Funeral Home, LLC
5 Birkenhead Road
Port Wentworth, GA 31407
912-964-4336
Anthony Diggs


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony Diggs Obituary
Mr. Anthony Diggs "Tony", 35 died May 23, 2019. He was born in Junction City, KS and and a resident of Savannah since 1992. He was a graduate of Alfred Ely Beach High School. He worked as a Chef for Wild Wings Cafe. He attended Savannah State University. He was a member of the Liberty City Church of Christ. Surviving are: daughter, Azaria Nicole Diggs, mother, Cheryl Diggs, sister, Jasmine Diggs and brother Shelton Thomas Diggs Jr. (Amanda), special auntie, Rosalyn Gail Tucker (Harvey), nieces, cousins other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: 12 Noon Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Liberty City Church of Christ, 1709 Staley Avenue. Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery. Sexton-Hall Funeral Home, 5 Birkenhead Road, Port Wentworth, GA. (912) 964-4336. Please sign our online guestbook at www.sextonhallfh.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 7, 2019
