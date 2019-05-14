|
Anthony L. Cogswell, 60, was born in Savannah, Georgia April 11, 1959 . He peacefully passed away in Alexandria, VA on May 8, 2019. Tony will forever be remembered by his wife, Isabel Roman-Cogswell and his daughter Sydney Cogswell He is survived by his sister, Renae ( Walter ) Anderson of Atlanta,GA., a sister -in -law, Ruth ( Michael ) Roman of Washington, DC, brother-in -law, Anthony ( Sharon ) Roman of Westminster, Maryland, Luis ( Paula ) Roman of New York, New York, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sophia Cogswell, his parents Mr. & Mrs. Abraham and Juanita Lavender Cogswell and In - laws, Mr. Mrs. Antonio and Sixta Roman. A funeral service and mass celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle, N.W. Washington, DC the Viewing will precede the Mass. Interment -St. Paul's Rock Creek Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to Coletta of Greater Washington, 1901 Indepence Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 2003
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 14, 2019