Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sidney A. Jones & Campbell Funeral Services
124 West Park Ave.
Savannah, GA 31401
912-234-7226
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Cogswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony L. Cogswell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony L. Cogswell Obituary
Anthony L. Cogswell, 60, was born in Savannah, Georgia April 11, 1959 . He peacefully passed away in Alexandria, VA on May 8, 2019. Tony will forever be remembered by his wife, Isabel Roman-Cogswell and his daughter Sydney Cogswell He is survived by his sister, Renae ( Walter ) Anderson of Atlanta,GA., a sister -in -law, Ruth ( Michael ) Roman of Washington, DC, brother-in -law, Anthony ( Sharon ) Roman of Westminster, Maryland, Luis ( Paula ) Roman of New York, New York, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sophia Cogswell, his parents Mr. & Mrs. Abraham and Juanita Lavender Cogswell and In - laws, Mr. Mrs. Antonio and Sixta Roman. A funeral service and mass celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle, N.W. Washington, DC the Viewing will precede the Mass. Interment -St. Paul's Rock Creek Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to Coletta of Greater Washington, 1901 Indepence Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 2003
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now