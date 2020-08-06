Mr. Anthony Lyndon Sams
Savannah, GA
Graveside services for Mr. Anthony Lyndon Sams will be held 11 am Saturday August 8, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. Viewing 3-6 pm Friday August 7, 2020 at the Chapel of Bynes-Royall. Live streaming Saturday on our Facebook page. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home.
Savannah Morning News
August 7, 2020
