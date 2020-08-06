1/
Anthony Lyndon Sams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Anthony Lyndon Sams
Savannah, GA
Graveside services for Mr. Anthony Lyndon Sams will be held 11 am Saturday August 8, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. Viewing 3-6 pm Friday August 7, 2020 at the Chapel of Bynes-Royall. Live streaming Saturday on our Facebook page. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home.
Savannah Morning News
August 7, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bynes-Royall Funeral Home
204 West Hall Street
Savannah, GA 31401
(912) 233-2175
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved