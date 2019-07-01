|
|
Anthony "Tony" Shawn Adams, 53, of Savannah, Georgia, died Monday afternoon, June 24, 2019, in Savannah, Georgia.
Born in Savannah, he was a son of Mary Katherine Welsh Adams and the late James Keith Adams, Sr. Tony was a painter and loved his worked. He traveled throughout the United States and Spain with his family during his younger years before moving back to Savannah many years ago. Tony loved surf fishing at the beach and he was an avid NASCAR fan.
In addition to his father and grandparents, Tony was preceded in death by a brother, James Keith Adams, Jr.
Surviving are his mother, Mary Katherine Welsh Adams; two brothers, William Thomas "Billy" Adams and his twin brother, Dennis Adams and his wife Lesley; a niece, Catherine Adams; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his best friend, Johnny Knight, all of Savannah.
The family will receive friends 6 until 8 Monday evening, July 1, 2019, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held 10 o'clock Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019, at the graveside in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts about Tony and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 1, 2019