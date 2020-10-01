1/
Anthony Shane Curry
1975 - 2020
Summerville - Anthony Shane Curry, 44, of Summerville died Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Shane was from Savannah and resided in Summerville for the past sixteen years. He was a devoted father and friend and was involved in all of his children's extra-circular activities. His main job was the Equipment Manager and Water Boy for Cameron's football teams. Shane was a member of the IUEC Local 135 for 23 years. He loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, Bud Light, and University of Tennessee Football. Shane was preceded in death by his older brother Michael William Curry of Savannah, GA.

Survivors include his mother, Susan Curry Salem of Pooler, GA; his son Cameron Curry of Summerville, SC; his daughter Christa Curry of Savannah, GA; his sister Tamara Curry Spivey(the late Travis Spivey) of Metter, GA; Niece Madison Spivey of Metter, GA; Nephews Alex Spivey (Kelsey Williams) of Metter, GA and Cole Michael Curry of Savannah, GA.

Visitation will be held Friday October 2, from 6-8 o'clock in the evening at James A. Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Ladson Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge 3433. P.O. Box 1533 Summerville, SC 29483

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesdyal.com.

ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Savannah Morning News October 1, 2020

Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 1, 2020.
