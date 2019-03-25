|
|
Anthony "Tony" Dominic Smircic entered into eternal rest surrounded by his family on March 15, 2019. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, April 3rd from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church Family Life Center, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29407. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The burial service will be at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Savannah, GA Friday, April 5th at 1:00 p.m. Tony lived most of his life in Charleston, SC. He was an active and lively member of the maritime community where he owned a marine electronics business and had many good friends. Tony was also a dedicated parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church where he coached the women's softball team for 20+ years, volunteered with the youth basketball leagues, and assisted during Mass as an altar server. He is survived by his three daughters Theresa Smircic Glynn (Thomas), Angela Smircic, Julie Smircic; two beloved grandchildren Connor and Katherine Glynn, his former wife, Mary McKenzie, and his brother Frank Smircic, Jr. Tony was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to the Fisher House Foundation or the St. Joseph's Athletics Association.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 25, 2019