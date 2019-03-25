Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmetto Cremation Society
11 Cunnington Avenue
Charleston, SC 29405
843-722-2555
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church Family Life Center
1695 Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard
Charleston, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church Family Life Center
1695 Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard
Charleston, GA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Savannah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Smircic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Smircic

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Smircic Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Dominic Smircic entered into eternal rest surrounded by his family on March 15, 2019. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, April 3rd from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church Family Life Center, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29407. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The burial service will be at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Savannah, GA Friday, April 5th at 1:00 p.m. Tony lived most of his life in Charleston, SC. He was an active and lively member of the maritime community where he owned a marine electronics business and had many good friends. Tony was also a dedicated parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church where he coached the women's softball team for 20+ years, volunteered with the youth basketball leagues, and assisted during Mass as an altar server. He is survived by his three daughters Theresa Smircic Glynn (Thomas), Angela Smircic, Julie Smircic; two beloved grandchildren Connor and Katherine Glynn, his former wife, Mary McKenzie, and his brother Frank Smircic, Jr. Tony was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to the Fisher House Foundation or the St. Joseph's Athletics Association.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmetto Cremation Society
Download Now