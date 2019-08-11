Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Antonia "Toni" Robey

Antonia "Toni" Robey Obituary
Savannah - Antonia "Toni" Robey Toni Robey, 102, died peacefully July 7, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Pastor Father Daniel F. Firman officiating.

Burial will take place in the family plot of Transfiguration Cemetery in Hazleton, PA.

Donations may be made in her memory to St. James Catholic Church, 8412 Whitefield Ave., Savannah, GA 31406

Savannah Morning News August 11, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 11, 2019
