Savannah - Antonia "Toni" Robey Toni Robey, 102, died peacefully July 7, 2019.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Pastor Father Daniel F. Firman officiating.
Burial will take place in the family plot of Transfiguration Cemetery in Hazleton, PA.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. James Catholic Church, 8412 Whitefield Ave., Savannah, GA 31406
Savannah Morning News August 11, 2019
