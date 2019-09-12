|
Savannah - Ardie Horace Purvis Ardie Horace Purvis, Loving Father, Proud Grandfather, Caring Brother, Beloved Uncle and Cherished Friend was called to his heavenly home on Monday, September 9, 2019. Born in Bryan County, Ga on May 19, 1928, Ardie was the oldest of seven children born to the late Troy Lee and Bertie Ennis Purvis.
On November 10, 1950, he married the love of his life, Doris Horne. Ardie served in various branches of the United States Armed Services and his career in the U.S. Air Force took Doris and him to many places including Puerto Rico, Guam, and England.
In 1968 Ardie retired from the United States Air Force and moved to Savannah, Ga. where he worked at Hunter Army Airfield.
His greatest love was his family and especially his granddaughters, who were his heart. Affectionately known as "Papa" to them, he was constantly bragging on his girls and how much Ree, Carrie, T., and Dani meant to him.
He enjoyed old westerns and fishing with his son and brothers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris; daughter, Debra Hightower; granddaughter, Theresa Regina Purvis; two brothers, Jimmy Purvis and Donnie Purvis, and sister, Linda Wood.
Surviving Ardie are his son, Gary W. Purvis (Eleanor) of Savannah; brothers Troy Lee Purvis Jr. of Metter, Gene C. Purvis (Nancy) of Savannah, and Kenneth A. Purvis (Barbara) of Savannah; three granddaughters, Marie Purvis Hartshorn of Brunswick, Carrie Muriel Purvis of Savannah and Danielle Marie Hightower of Savannah; two great grandchildren, Aidric Troy and Marin Campbell Hartshorn of Brunswick, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10:00 Saturday, September 14 at the funeral home with funeral services to follow at 11:00 in Flanders Morrison Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Internment will be in Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News September 12, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 12, 2019