Arkeem Brumfield
Savannah , GA
Graveside service for Master Arkeem Jessie Brumfield will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Woodville Cemetery, Roberts St., Savannah, GA.
Viewing: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah , GA
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.