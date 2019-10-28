|
Arlene Bagley Lewis
Savannah
Arlene Bagley Lewis, age 79, died October 26, 2019 at her beloved home where she and her deceased husband, Raymond Robert Lewis, raised their four children.
Arlene was born June 30, 1940 in Lincoln Park, Michigan, to Gordon and Sylvia Bagley but moved south at an early age. Arlene lived in Savannah for most of her adult life.
She attended the Medical College of Georgia where she obtained her nursing degree. She worked for many years as a public health nurse followed by many years at St. Joseph's Hospital serving as the head nurse of the Emergency Department as well as serving as a nursing supervisor. Arlene was a long-term member of the Catholic faith. Arlene was known for her strength and sense of humor, and she demanded excellence from those who lived and worked with her.
Survivors include Jacquelyn Olympiadis (sister) of Brookhaven, GA, Toni Lewis McCullough, MD (daughter) and Brent McCullough (son-in-law) of Savannah, GA; Donna Lewis Adams (daughter) of Atlanta, GA; Robert Gordon Lewis, M.D. (son) and Nancy Utberg Lewis (daughter-in-law) of Columbus, GA; Christopher Alan Lewis (son) and Kathleen Van Vooren Lewis (daughter-in-law) of Lewisville, NC; and numerous grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Aretta Ann Burke. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Robert Lewis.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors with Father Patrick O'Brien officiating,. The family will receive friends following the service.
