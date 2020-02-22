|
|
Arlene Louise Crissan
Savannah, GA
Arlene Louise Crissan (Rozyczko), 89, of Savannah, GA passed peacefully at her home on February 20, 2020. She was born and raised in Syracuse, NY to the late Anthony & Anna Rozyczko and graduated from St Patricks' High School. She became a featured soloist for the Frank Worjnaowski Orchestra, touring and recording on Decca Records with the group for several years before she met her beloved late husband Michael J. Crissan. Over their 54 years of marriage she enjoyed raising their four (4) children, singing in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Paderewski choir and traveling on many of her husband's business trips and family trips. She loved her family, her Church and her Music. Following retirement, she and her husband resettled in Savannah, GA where two (2) of her four (4) children reside. While in Savannah, she was a member of the Savannah Symphony Chorus for seven (7) seasons and a long-standing member of St. James Catholic Church, and choir. In 1999 and again in 2001, she sang and recorded two albums with the Grammy Award winner Jimmy Sturr Orchestra and was a featured guest with the group as they traveled between Florida and New York. During her ?nal months at home, she was continually surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughters Donna A. Winters and husband Chip of Savannah, GA and Kathy M. Todd and her husband Jimmy of Brooklet, GA; and her sons Michael A. Crissan of Syracuse, NY and John M. Crissan of Orlando, FL; along with nine grandchildren: Matthew Winters (Beth), Andrea Pluff (Tom), Rachel Greene (J.D), Sara Pluff (Adam), Lauren Johnson (Marcus), Rebecca Todd, Colleen Crissan, Melodie Crissan and Audrey Crissan; (12) great-grandchildren and (4) Step-Grandchildren, (21)Great Step-Grandchildren and (1) Great-great-step-Grandchild. The family is receiving visitors on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home located at 7415 Hodgson Memorial Dr. and a Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday at the St. James Catholic Church, both in Savannah, GA. Donations can be made to St.James Catholic Church Savannah, GA or Bacillica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Syracuse,NY or the Salesian Missions .org
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020