Armadell "Faye" Enzor
Savannah, GA
Armadell "Faye" Enzor, 83, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center. She was born October 11, 1936 in Portal, GA to the late Jack and Mamie Turner Sparks. Faye worked for Kmart, Lerner's, and also for Dr. James Metts.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jimmy Enzor, two sisters, Mildred Mayo, and Myrtice Williams, one brother, Eugene Sparks, and one sister-in-law, Bobby Jean Yates. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many other relatives.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel.
Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
