Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Armer T. Fletcher Jr.


1931 - 2020
Armer T. Fletcher Jr. Obituary
Armer T. Fletcher, Jr.
Rincon
Armer T. Fletcher, Jr., 88, passed away April 4, 2020 at his residence.
The Missouri native retired from the U.S. Air Force after 23 years of service. He then worked in field construction with Local #26 Boilermakers and also as the assistant business agent.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Lee Quertermous Fletcher.
He is survived by his sons, Armer T. Fletcher, III (Linda) and Terry Lee Fletcher (Cecile); grandchildren, Armer T. Fletcher, IV (Cecile) and Terran Anderson (Matt); great-grandchildren, Stella, Luciene, Jack, and Lillian.
Memorial services will be announced.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
