Arnold E. Cook, Jr., 83, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Spanish Oaks Retreat. He was born August 31, 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Arnold E. Cook, Sr. and Evelyn Stevens Cook. Arnold attended the University of Maryland where he was a member of the KA Fraternity. He was also a member of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist and the Landing's Club.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Patricia Bates Cook, his four children, Sheran DellaBianca (Mark), Scott Cook (Maria Waterbury), Stephen Cook (Diane), and Sandra Conterno (Scott). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Alison and Nick DellaBianca, Amanda, Mitchell, and Ian Cook, and Bryan, Mathew, and Natalie Cook, and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Lucas Cook.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.
Remembrances may be made to the Social Apostolate.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 1, 2019