Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rothwell Baptist Church
216 Rothwell Street
Pooler, GA
Funeral
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Rothwell Baptist Church located
216 Rothwell Street
Pooler, GA
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Mr. Arnold V. "Shorty" Bacon, 85, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. To "make a long story short", he was born in Pembroke, GA to the late Nathaniel Benjamin & Katie Lee Hall Bacon. He was preceded in death by Dot Bacon, his wife of 46 years and the mother of his children. He was the owner/operator of Bacon Trucking. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his family & friends Survivors include his wife, Meredith Waters Bacon; three children, Linda & Charlie Collins, Brad & Robin Bacon and Arnette Villegas; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; bonus children, Tracy & Geia Waters, Melanie & George Fielder, Alan & Sharon Waters; 6 bonus grandchildren; 2 bonus great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Wesley & Ann Thornton; aunt, Roberta Stahl; and a number of nieces and nephews. The viewing and visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. An additional viewing and visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday at Rothwell Baptist Church located at 216 Rothwell Street in Pooler, with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Devin Bell officiating. Shorty's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
May 24, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 23 to June 24, 2019
