Arthur Douglas "Doug" Hancock III
1952 - 2020
Arthur Douglas "Doug" Hancock III
Bluffton, SC
Arthur Douglas "Doug" Hancock III - BLUFFTON, SC - Doug died peacefully surrounded with love on November 19th, 2020. He was born June 20, 1952, in Jacksonville, FL to Jessie Friedrichs Hancock and the late Arthur Douglas "Boonie" Hancock II. He is survived by his mother, Jessie; his loving wife, Sandy Hopkins Hancock; two daughters, Elizabeth (Matthew) Hancock Klyn and Margaret (Zachary) Hancock Gaddis; sister, Katherine Hancock Maxwell, and many extended family members and friends who were family to Doug.
Captain Doug embodied the spirit of Bluffton and was an anchor in the community. He was adored by his friends and family and will forever be remembered for his tenacious spirit, his love of the May River, Bluffton, the Lowcountry, and those near and dear to his heart.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held sometime in 2021 in Bluffton, SC. The family requests memorial donations be made to the Port Royal Sound Foundation, (portroyalsoundfoundation.org) formerly known as "Friends of the River".
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
