Home

POWERED BY

Services
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Exley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur H. Exley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur H. Exley Obituary
Arthur H. Exley
Springfield
Arthur H. Exley, 88, passed away October 13, 2019 at Effingham Hospital.
Born in Clyo, GA to Leon G. and Annie Mae Reiser Exley, he graduated from Effingham Academy in 1948 after they moved to Springfield. Ellen Hinely became his bride in 1952. Arthur retired from Union Camp/International Paper with 39 years of service. He farmed most of those years on the land he loved.
He was an active member for as long as able of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church holding many positions including Vice Chairman, Sunday School Superintendent and Property Committee Chairman. He was a member of Effingham County Farm Bureau, served on the county board and as Springfield Chapter President. Memberships he held included: Georgia Salzburger Society, Historic Effingham Society, and Effingham Young Farmers.
Loving people, he hosted his annual Goose Stew at Thanksgiving, New Years Eve Party, Exley Christmas reunion and weekly Wednesday Setback Club.
In addition to his parents and wife of 63 years, he was predeceased by his sister, Rebecca E. Wilson and brother, Edwin Exley.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Exley; son and daughter-in-law, David and Cynthia Exley; grandson, Brett Exley; sister, Mary Z. Turner; brother and sister-in-law, Preston and Mary Exley; sister-in-law, Ree Lee Exley; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Interment will follow in Union Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now