|
|
Arthur H. Exley
Springfield
Arthur H. Exley, 88, passed away October 13, 2019 at Effingham Hospital.
Born in Clyo, GA to Leon G. and Annie Mae Reiser Exley, he graduated from Effingham Academy in 1948 after they moved to Springfield. Ellen Hinely became his bride in 1952. Arthur retired from Union Camp/International Paper with 39 years of service. He farmed most of those years on the land he loved.
He was an active member for as long as able of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church holding many positions including Vice Chairman, Sunday School Superintendent and Property Committee Chairman. He was a member of Effingham County Farm Bureau, served on the county board and as Springfield Chapter President. Memberships he held included: Georgia Salzburger Society, Historic Effingham Society, and Effingham Young Farmers.
Loving people, he hosted his annual Goose Stew at Thanksgiving, New Years Eve Party, Exley Christmas reunion and weekly Wednesday Setback Club.
In addition to his parents and wife of 63 years, he was predeceased by his sister, Rebecca E. Wilson and brother, Edwin Exley.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Exley; son and daughter-in-law, David and Cynthia Exley; grandson, Brett Exley; sister, Mary Z. Turner; brother and sister-in-law, Preston and Mary Exley; sister-in-law, Ree Lee Exley; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Interment will follow in Union Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019