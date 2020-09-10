Arthur Horovitz
Savannah
Arthur "Bubba" Horovitz, an American hero, was laid to rest Friday, September 11, 2020, with a private service at Bonaventure Cemetery. He was 96 years old.
Arthur volunteered and served in both WWII as a co-pilot in B-24's, with the 467th Bomb Group/790th Bomb Squadron of the 8th Airforce and in the Korean War with the 54th fighter wing, 158th Fighter Squadron of the Georgia Army National Guard.
He married the love of his life, Jennie Javetz Horovitz and entered the family business until his retirement. Bubba had a full active life which varied from raising award winning camellias to being an accomplished boat builder, an avid tennis player, and a natural pilot, flying aircraft well into his eighties.
The quintessential southern gentleman, Bubba was a selfless, kind, gentle, loving man who found the most joy in life was helping others. His zest pour la vie amazed the younger crowd and was envied by his contemporaries.
He leaves behind a loving son, Dr. Paul M. Horovitz, a grand-daughter, Julia Rovnan, two great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and special friend, Wendy McCarthy.
Remembrances: American Cancer Society
– Suite 102, 4849 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-4424 or The National Museum of The Mighty Eighth Air Force - Post Office Box #1992, Savannah, Georgia 31402.
Please share your thoughts about Mr. Horovitz and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com
.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries