Bluffton - Arthur M. "Bud" Heusner, Jr. Arthur M. Heusner Jr., 86, formerly of Skidaway Island, GA, and now of Bluffton, SC, passed suddenly on August 30th, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital; with his loving wife by his side.
Arthur "Bud" was born on the 28th of January, 1933, in Omaha, Nebraska to Geraldine Nancy Mitchell Heusner and Arthur Mansel Heusner. He spent his younger years in Omaha until his family moved to Des Moines, Iowa. Bud graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1950, Grinnell College in 1954, and was accepted to The Basic School, Quantico, VA. After proudly completing his service in the United States Marine Corps, as a 1st Lieutenant, Bud went on to earn an MBA at the University of Nebraska.
Bud and Sue married on December 27th, 1959, in Des Moines, IA. Shortly thereafter, his professional career began in the paper industry with Carpenter Paper, which became Champion Paper, and is now part of International Paper, where he had roles in Sales, Marketing, and Management, retiring from this single company career after 38 years.
Bud was a loving husband to Susanne "Sue" Bush Heusner for 59 and a half years, and a dedicated father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Jenny Heusner, of Raleigh, NC., daughter and son-in-law Heidi and Ted Holt of Acton, MA, as well as grandchildren Khaki, Paige, Andrew and Blake Heusner, and Gardner and Benjamin Holt, and his beloved dog Hannah. All will miss his incredibly mischievous sense of humor and naturally gifted musical ear for the piano that provided an enormous library of memories.
After retiring, Sue and Bud moved to The Landings on Skidaway Island, GA, where they together shared an enriching social life with close friends, the on-going love hate relationship of playing tennis and golf and companionship of deceased dog Sugar for 14 years. While there, Bud enjoyed delivering bread to the Emmaus House and was a respected member of the community. The Heusner's have lived in Bluffton, SC, since 2018, where they made new friends.
A Life Celebration will take place on Saturday, September 21st, 2019, at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, 54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411, with reception immediately following at Plantation Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations welcomed to Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, Gift Processing Center PO Box 96628 Washington, DC 20090-6628 or 4849 Paulsen St., Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31406.
