Arthur Montgomerie Thompson 25 October 1924 to 25 November 2019
Quitman, GA
Arthur Thompson, a long time resident of Savannah, GA passed away peacefully at the age of 95 after a long and fruitful life. He was a founding member of the Ogeechee Audubon Society, a founding member and past Commodore of the Geechee Sailing Club, a founding member of Clean Coast, an avid member of the Sierra Club, and most recently a member of the Savannah-Ogeechee Canal Society. He is most often remembered for his spirited, off-key acapella folk songs that he sang as he hiked his favorite wilderness trails or picked up trash along our pristine beaches or pulled invasive species from the Savannah-Ogeechee Canal trails.
An Englishman by birth, Arthur Thompson immigrated to the United States via Canada in 1958 and became a naturalized citizen in 1963. He was an aviation structural engineer in the age of slide rules and had a very long career with Grumman in both Bethpage, NY and later Savannah, which later morphed into Gulfstream and Gulfstream American.
Arthur was born in Erith, Kent (later part of London), England in 1924 and attended the Royal Masonic School for Boys. He attended the University of London and graduated in 1955 with a degree in math and physics. He recalls, not so fondly, of sheltering in the subways during the Battle of Britain. Towards the end of World War II, Arthur joined Her Royal Majesty's Navy and served from 1943 to 1945.
Arthur was an avid bird watcher, canoer, camper, hiker, sailor and tinkerer. For many years through the seventies and eighties, he owned a 28-foot sailboat named Thursday's Child and participated in the local racing scene with the Geechee Sailing Club. He served as Commodore in 1973. He and his wife Lilian were very active with the Ogeechee Audubon Society and Sierra Club attended most of the field trips. Later in life, he joined the Clean Coast and the Savannah-Ogeechee Canal Society. He spent countless hours volunteering for wilderness clean-ups and restoring the long forgotton canal which is now a beautiful historic park.
Arthur was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, the former Lilian Florance Norman. He is survived by his three children, Patsy Buccy (E. Lee Davis), John Thompson (Fran), and Robert Thompson (Beth), and five grandchildren: Erin and Kyle Thompson (John), Evia Touhey (John), Ben and Layla Thompski (Robert and Beth).
The family thanks the loving staff at John Wesley Assisted Living Facility and Savannah Hospice House, as well as the Presbyterian Home in Valdosta, GA where he finally passed away in his sleep. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent directly to the Clean Coast at 4 River Walk, Savannah Georgia 31410. Memories are being collected and may be submitted to [email protected] There will be a Celebration of Life March 7, 2020 as his ashes are interred at the Savannah-Ogeechee Canal. Please Contact Patsy for details.
Savannah Morning News
March 1, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020