Adams announces the Funeral Services for Mr. Arthur Peter Dilbert, Sr. which will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at White Bluff United Methodist Church located 11911 White Bluff Rd. Visitation with the family will be held 6-8 P.M., Friday at Second Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church located 14022 Coffee Bluff Rd. Interment: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arthur P. Dilbert has lived in the Coffee Bluff Community since 1940. He was raised by Minnie Elizabeth and Freddie Hall. Arthur joined Second Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and served faithfully as a Deacon for many years. He joined the army in 1949. When he returned home from Korea in 1955, he became a Longshoreman. He got married in 1959. He began whittling wood on the docks while waiting for equipment repairs, and the workers on the dock admired his wood pieces. Currently, he has wood carvings in the Georgia Arts Center, Telfair Museum, and the Smithsonian Institute. He was highlighted in many magazines and documentaries for his wood carving talents. Order Flowers & Sign The Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 22, 2019