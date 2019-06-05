Arthur William Wilcox, Jr., passed away on May 31, 2019 after a long illness. He was the son of Arthur William Wilcox, Sr. and Ernestine Hyers Wilcox, now deceased. He was 65 years old and was born in Savannah on June 26, 1953. Art attended public schools in Chatham County and graduated from Jenkins High School in 1971. He worked at International Paper until retirement. Art had a great love of the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman until his eyesight and overall physical health prevented him from doing either.



Art is survived by his son, Arthur William Wilcox, III, and his sister and her husband, Judith Wilcox Holland and James Wilbur Holland, Jr. Also surviving him are nephews, Jimmy and Bracey Holland and his niece, Emily Holland, as well as numerous cousins and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's and All Angels Episcopal Church with The Rev. Kevin Kelly officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.



Burial will follow the service in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.



Remembrances may be made to St. Michael's and All Angels Episcopal Church, 3101 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404.