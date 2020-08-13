1/
Ashley S. Hatcher
Ashley S. Hatcher
Bloomingdale, GA
Ashley S. Hatcher, 50, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Ashley was born in Savannah and was preceded in death by his father, Eugene S. Hatcher. Ashley graduated from GA Southern University and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He retired from IBEW Local 508, enjoyed the outdoors and riding his dirt bike, but the most important thing to him was his family. Survivors include his wife, Renee Igou Hatcher; son, Rhett S. Hatcher; mother, Toledo S. Hatcher; brother, William E. Hatcher, Sr. (Stephanie); nephews, William E. Hatcher, Jr. and Ryan Hatcher; niece, April Hatcher, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. The visitation will be on Saturday, August 15th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to parkinson.org.
All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
08/14/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
