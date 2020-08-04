1/1
Ashton Dean Gambino
On Sunday, August 2nd, Ashton Dean Gambino, loving brother, and son passed away at the age of 21.
Ashton was born on December 21, 1998. He spent his toddler years in Georgia and moved to Texas, Chicago, and eventually back to Georgia.
He graduated from Savannah Country Day School in 2017. He attended LSU and GSU for a year and a half. He spent the last 8 months working with Pepsi as a reset coordinator and loved the team he worked with.
Ashton was athletic, compassionate, and loved the outdoors. He was known for his infectious smile, big blue eyes, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Ashton spent most of his most recent days with his dog Diesel and playing with his collection of Kendamas.
Ashton was preceded in death by his grandmother, JoAnn Parker Gambino and niece, Deana Gambino. He is survived by his mother, Amy Dallas Gambino; father AJ Gambino III; brother, Garrison Cole Gambino; grandparents, Bob and Linda Dallas; AJ Gambino Jr.; aunt, Becky Clark; uncles, Troy Gambino; Jim Clark; cousins, Hanna and Emma Clark and Ryder Joe Gambino.
A celebration of Ashton's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
To view a live stream of the service, please go to vimeo.com/444627749 and use the password, Family.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
