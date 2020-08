Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Asia's life story with friends and family

Share Asia's life story with friends and family

Asia James

Pembroke, Georgia

Ms. Asia Lakia James, age 34, of Pembroke, Ga., passed peacefully on Thursday, August 13th at Memorial Health University Medical Center. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Northside Cemetery in Pembroke, Ga., at 1:30 PM with Elder Kevin Thompson, eulogist.

Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel

Savannah Morning News

August 21, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store