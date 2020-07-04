1/1
Athene Gunner South
1936 - 2020
Athene Gunner South
Savannah, GA
Athene Gunner South, 84, of Savannah, GA passed away April 13, 2020 at Spanish Oaks Hospice. She was born in Savannah, GA to the late Hazel (Graham) and Larry Gunner on January 2,1936. She was a graduate of Commercial High School and was a former Miss Commercial High. She was a member of the Commercial High Cobra Club. Mrs. South was a communicant of the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. She worked at George's Soda Shop, and later Leopold's Ice Cream Parlor, where she met the love of her life Harry E. South Sr. in 1953. The couple were married in the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist in 1954. She was employed for a time at Borden's on Victory drive before taking a position as the Secretary of Research and Development at Kemira Corporation in Savannah until her retirement. Surviving are her husband, Harry E South Sr.; a son, Harry E South Jr.; two daughters, Cindy Soloman and Julie Mejia; five grandchildren, Kyle, Grayson, Phillip, Caleb, and Iren; and two sisters, Alberta and Leverta Gunner. A memorial Service will be held at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel July 9, 2020 at 10am with Father Frank Ziemkiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow at Greenwich Cemetery. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 912-927-1999.
Savannah Morning News
7/5/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
