Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Audie Parks Obituary
Audie Parks, 63, of Savannah, GA passed away Monday April 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. Audie was master craftsmen upholster and owned Audie's Upholster for over 30 years. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and was loved by many. He was a member of Coastal Cathedral Church. He loved the Atlanta Braves and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Fennel; daughter-in-laws, Faye Graff and Brenda Graff; mother-in-law, Lillie Loper; sister-in-law Tammy Parks; grand-baby, Crystal Graff and Grand-baby Audie. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Elizabeth Parks; parents, Paul and Lois Parks; sons, Robert Graff Jr. and Michael Graff; daughters, Julia Pugh and Lois G. Parks; brothers, Greg Parks; sisters, Sherry Loney, Lisa Sexton, Paula Parks, and Vickie Chervenak; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation: Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel.

Funeral Service: Thursday April 25, 2019 at 11 am at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Interment will follow at Elkin's Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 24, 2019
