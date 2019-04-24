|
Audie Parks, 63, of Savannah, GA passed away Monday April 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. Audie was master craftsmen upholster and owned Audie's Upholster for over 30 years. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and was loved by many. He was a member of Coastal Cathedral Church. He loved the Atlanta Braves and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Fennel; daughter-in-laws, Faye Graff and Brenda Graff; mother-in-law, Lillie Loper; sister-in-law Tammy Parks; grand-baby, Crystal Graff and Grand-baby Audie. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Elizabeth Parks; parents, Paul and Lois Parks; sons, Robert Graff Jr. and Michael Graff; daughters, Julia Pugh and Lois G. Parks; brothers, Greg Parks; sisters, Sherry Loney, Lisa Sexton, Paula Parks, and Vickie Chervenak; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation: Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
Funeral Service: Thursday April 25, 2019 at 11 am at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Interment will follow at Elkin's Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 24, 2019