August "Augie" Sanders
Savannah
Augie Sanders entered eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 30.
Augie spent his life working to make others happy. Whether cooking gumbos, building houses or starting a baseball league, he could always be counted on to have a friendly greeting, kind word and a welcoming smile. He lived his Catholic faith and viewed life with a positive attitude and enduring spirit. He was happiest when surrounded by family and his many friends in his kitchen cooking and caring for others. His generous, loving and warm-hearted ways were always accompanied with his beautiful smile.
He was born at home in the village of the Savannah Sugar Refinery in 1927 to August and Aline Sanders of Jeanerette, Louisiana. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II.
Upon returning, he went to work for the Savannah Sugar Refinery and worked there for some 20 years. He was one of the organizers of the Savannah River League in 1947 and organized and managed the Port Wentworth Red Sox the same year. He was the manager and second baseman four out of five winning seasons, and one year led the team in hitting and stolen bases.
Augie was the Commander of the American Legion Post 199 in Garden City and was instrumental in fund raising for the post through co-producing and co-starring in "The 199'ers", a pantomime troop that performed all over the Southeast. Recognizing the gap in baseball opportunities for 14-year-old boys while working with American Legion baseball, he organized teams and gained community support for the Pony League. He served as the first President of the Savannah Pony League. Throughout his life he was an accomplished golfer with 8 holes-in-one and, at one time, had a 3 handicap. He also served as the President of the Savannah Golf Association.
After leaving the Sugar Refinery in the 60's, Augie built custom homes, restaurants and commercial facilities in Savannah, Hinesville, Macon, Charleston and Beaufort. At one time he owned and ran Augie's Restaurant in Macon, GA.
At age 79 he was still designing and renovating homes. After a heart attack in 2006, he continued drawing plans, cooking for large groups of friends and family, playing golf and painting. He also fulfilled a lifelong dream of writing a cookbook and in 2010 put out the first edition of Too Many Cooks: Favorite Recipes from Augie Sanders, His Family and Friends, which is now in its second printing. His 80th and 90th birthday celebrations were wonderful parties with more than 200 family and friends.
He was married to the beautiful Emily White for more than 73 years. He was extremely proud of their family. They have four talented, loving daughters: Carol Sanders (Ken Orth); Kathryn Thaggard (Steve); Karen Kitchell (John) and Christie Goeller (Harry) and five amazing grandchildren: Ann Searcy (Scott); Jennifer Rehm; August Fillmore; Trett Hunsberger and Aimee Lowery. They have 8 great-grandchildren. They were also blessed with much-loved bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Augie also is survived by one brother: Robert L. Sanders (Linda) of Pooler, Ga and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his Wednesday night card group, the ROMEOS (Retired Old Men Eating Out), his golfing buddies, his many Cajun aunts, uncles and cousins, and many, many friends, who will all remember him with love and story or two.
A visitation will be held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel on Whitemarsh Island on Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church on Wilmington Island.
In lieu of flowers, raise a glass to Augie and send remembrances to .
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019