Augustin Mora Garzes
Hinesville , Georgia
Augustin Mora Garzes, 51, passed away on August 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.
Augustin was a husband, father, brother and best friend to his loved ones. He was faithful and would always help anyone in need. He fought until the end and crossed his last river to be with the Lord. He will be deeply missed and always loved. We know we will see him again one day.
Psalm 37: 1, 4 "Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity. Delight thyself also in the Lord; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart."
He is survived by his wife, Besty Cindy Garzes; two sons, Giovanni Garzes and Austin Garzes; daughter, Katheleen Cindy Quijas; granddaughter, Elisabeth Grace Quijas; as well as several other family members.
A private graveside service will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Oglethorpe Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com
Savannah Morning News
08/22/2020
