Augustus Anthony "Gus" Cooper
Savannah, GA
Augustus Anthony Cooper " Gus" was born October 16, 1941 in Savannah, Georgia. He was the fourth of seven children born to the late Ulysees and Nona Cooper. He was educated at St. Benedicts Catholic School and Alfred Ely Beach School where he was inducted into, The Hall of fame for football and baseball. As a dedicated and loyal employee of National Maritime Union for forty one years. Gus as he was affection called, was known for always keeping it real and pure honesty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest daughter Renee Cooper, his siblings/ Nina, Charles, James and Formey Cooper.
Gus leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife Linda Williams Cooper. one brother Ulysees (Freddie) Cooper. Jr. sister Louise Taylor, one son Hasheen Keyran Cooper,
Two daughters Tracy (Johnnie) Robinson, Jr. Kizzy (Asim) Simmons, Sr. of Savannah, GA. One step-daughter Roshauu Williams, grand children Lawrence Williams, Zion Williams and Jelani Simmons eleven great-grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives friends, a companion Vera Mungen.
Savannah Morning News
November 24, 2019
