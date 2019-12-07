|
|
Augustus "Gus" Anthony Cooper
Savannah, GA
Augustus "Gus" Anthony Cooper, 78 of Savannah, GA, passed on Tuesday, November 19,2019, at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital peacefully surrounded by his family.
Gus was born October 16,1941. He was the fourth of seven children born to the late Ulysees and Nona Cooper. He was educated at St. Benedict's Catholic School and Alfred Ely Beach School. Where he was inducted into The Hall of Fame for football and baseball. He was a dedicated and loyal employee of National Maritime Union as a Merchant Seaman for 41 years. Gus as he was affectionately called, was known for keeping it real with pure honesty and helping others.
His parents preceded him in death, his oldest daughter Renee Cooper, his siblings Nina, Charles, James and Formey Cooper.
Gus leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife Linda Williams Cooper, one son; Hasheen Cooper, three daughters; Roshaun Williams, Tracy (Johnnie) Robinson, Jr. Kizzy (Asim) Simmons, Sr. of Savannah, Georgia six grandchildren; Ke'von Cooper, Lawrence Williams, Marque Williams, Anquanete Williams, Zion Williams and Jelani Simmons of Savannah, Georgia eleven great-grandchildren, one brother; Ulysees (Freddie) Cooper, Jr., one sister; Louise Taylor one uncle; Hal Jenkins, Sr. three special nieces Betty Wright, Jo'rae Jenkins and Jesslyn Frazier a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends, and a longtime friend Vera Mungin.
Gus request that there be no Funeral or Memorial services. He asked that his remains be released in the sea, one of places where he spent most of life.
Savannah Morning News
December 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019