Autumn Lee Rahn
Garden City, GA
Autumn Lee Rahn, 40, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital.
Autumn was born in Savannah, Georgia, on October 3, 1979, to Glenda and Milton Rahn. She grew up in Effingham County and lived in the area her whole life.
Autumn had received her bachelor's degree in History but furthered her education by receiving a master's degree in Education. A great accomplishment by Autumn was receiving the Chancellor's Service Excellence Silver Aware in 2015. She held several positions during her work history, of which included, Administrative Assistant, Digital Forensics Investigator, Special Projects Coordinator, and Communications Police Officer. Of all that Autumn achieved, her greatest joy came from loving nature and animals. Above all, she loved and cherished her family.
She is preceded in death by: her beloved four-legged companion, Betty; and best friend, Lisa Pinn.
Survivors include: her parents, Glenda and Milton Rahn; sister and brother-in-law, April M. and Chris Saxon; brother, Clayton C. Rahn; life partner, Steven Carpenter; chosen children, Jaden and Ariel Carpenter; paternal grandparents, Carol and Jeannie Rahn; maternal grandparents, Helen and Bucky "Hue" Savanich; beloved four-legged companion, Loki; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Riggs Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 1 – 2PM with funeral services to follow at 2PM. Burial will be held in the Union Cemetery.
