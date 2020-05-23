Home

Azizah "Gloria" Sabree
Savannah, GA
Azizah Sabree of Savannah, GA, was born on September 29, 1945 to the late Rudolph V. Vaugh, Sr. (Eloise) and Elizabeth Johnson (Ulysses). She entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 7th, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her son Albert Critton. She is survived by her children: Telisa Jackson (Stacy), Calvin Critton, Cleveland Critton (Theresa), 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 5 siblings, a host of loving family members and friends. Mrs. Sabree was cremated; a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
May 24, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 23 to May 24, 2020
