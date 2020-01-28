Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel
Highway 80E
Whitemarsh Island, GA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel
Highway 80E
Whitemarsh Island, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jawback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Jawback

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Jawback Obituary
Barbara Ann Jawback
Wilmington Island
Barbara Ann Jawback, 67, passed away on Saturday, January 25th ,2020 at home surrounded by her family.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, January 31st, 2020 at 3pm at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel, Highway 80E, Whitemarsh Island, GA. The family will receive friends for visitation from 2pm until the time of service.
Barbara was born and raised in Cold Spring, NY to the late Thomas Holland and Louise Lemmo Holland. Barbara attended Christler Business School and worked as an Entrepreneur and Restauranteur. She moved to Savannah, GA with her husband John James Jawback Jr. and children. There, they went on to open restaurants Jean Louise, Johnny Jaws Sandwich Shop, Mama Maria's, and Johnny Jaws Pastaria. She loved working side by side with her husband to bring great food and experience to those they hosted. After retirement she enjoyed shopping, going to the beach, laying by the pool, and spending time with friends and family.
Barbara is survived by her children Joseph Jawback, Jean Jawback, John Jawback III, and grandchild John (JJ) Jawback IV.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now