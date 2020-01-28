|
Barbara Ann Jawback
Wilmington Island
Barbara Ann Jawback, 67, passed away on Saturday, January 25th ,2020 at home surrounded by her family.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, January 31st, 2020 at 3pm at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel, Highway 80E, Whitemarsh Island, GA. The family will receive friends for visitation from 2pm until the time of service.
Barbara was born and raised in Cold Spring, NY to the late Thomas Holland and Louise Lemmo Holland. Barbara attended Christler Business School and worked as an Entrepreneur and Restauranteur. She moved to Savannah, GA with her husband John James Jawback Jr. and children. There, they went on to open restaurants Jean Louise, Johnny Jaws Sandwich Shop, Mama Maria's, and Johnny Jaws Pastaria. She loved working side by side with her husband to bring great food and experience to those they hosted. After retirement she enjoyed shopping, going to the beach, laying by the pool, and spending time with friends and family.
Barbara is survived by her children Joseph Jawback, Jean Jawback, John Jawback III, and grandchild John (JJ) Jawback IV.
