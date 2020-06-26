Barbara Ann Parker Sexton
Savannah
Barbara Ann Parker Sexton, 84, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lyons, GA, daughter of Evan P. and Nancy Jones Parker.
Mrs. Sexton was a member of Richmond Hill United Methodist Church and a homemaker.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack Melvin Sexton, four sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Evan Sexton (Anne), John William Sexton, Sr., James Roy Sexton (Lynn), and George Alan Sexton (Cindy); brother, Jack Royce Parker; sister, Theoloo Parker Schmidt; grandchildren, John William Sexton, Jr. (Stacy), Brad Sexton, Amanda Tidwell (Joey), Troy Sexton (Kate), Travis Sexton (Shelby), and Joey Sexton (Heather); great-grandchildren, Evan, Caleb, Jackson, Jacob, Colin, Ethan, Blake, Rhett, Lillian, Myles and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Abbey Memorial Park at 1600 Wheaton Street.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a consideration of financial support be made in Mrs. Sexton's memory to The Oaks at Pooler, 125 Southern Junction Blvd., #800, Pooler, GA 31322 or Richmond Hill United Methodist Church, 9050 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Savannah
Barbara Ann Parker Sexton, 84, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lyons, GA, daughter of Evan P. and Nancy Jones Parker.
Mrs. Sexton was a member of Richmond Hill United Methodist Church and a homemaker.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack Melvin Sexton, four sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Evan Sexton (Anne), John William Sexton, Sr., James Roy Sexton (Lynn), and George Alan Sexton (Cindy); brother, Jack Royce Parker; sister, Theoloo Parker Schmidt; grandchildren, John William Sexton, Jr. (Stacy), Brad Sexton, Amanda Tidwell (Joey), Troy Sexton (Kate), Travis Sexton (Shelby), and Joey Sexton (Heather); great-grandchildren, Evan, Caleb, Jackson, Jacob, Colin, Ethan, Blake, Rhett, Lillian, Myles and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Abbey Memorial Park at 1600 Wheaton Street.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a consideration of financial support be made in Mrs. Sexton's memory to The Oaks at Pooler, 125 Southern Junction Blvd., #800, Pooler, GA 31322 or Richmond Hill United Methodist Church, 9050 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.