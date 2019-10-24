Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Winn Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Winn Johnson Obituary
Barbara Ann Winn Johnson
Savannah
Barbara Ann Winn Johnson, 69, of Savannah, Georgia, and widow of Dr. Jerome Berkley Johnson, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home.
Born in Savanah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Dillard Monroe Long, the late Dolly Long, and Jeanette McElveen Yarbrough. Barbara was a Licensed Practical Nurse who worked for the Chatham County Sheriff's Department and later for the Veterans Administration Medical Center. She was recognized as an extraordinary caregiver throughout her career, and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include three sons, James Monroe Winn and his wife, Dottie, Dennis Ray Winn and his wife, Deborah, and Brian Keith Winn; three step-daughters, and several grand and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
No funeral service is planned.
Remembrances: in Georgia - 2452 Spring Rd NE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080.
Please share your thoughts about Barbara and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now