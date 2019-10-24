|
|
Barbara Ann Winn Johnson
Savannah
Barbara Ann Winn Johnson, 69, of Savannah, Georgia, and widow of Dr. Jerome Berkley Johnson, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home.
Born in Savanah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Dillard Monroe Long, the late Dolly Long, and Jeanette McElveen Yarbrough. Barbara was a Licensed Practical Nurse who worked for the Chatham County Sheriff's Department and later for the Veterans Administration Medical Center. She was recognized as an extraordinary caregiver throughout her career, and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include three sons, James Monroe Winn and his wife, Dottie, Dennis Ray Winn and his wife, Deborah, and Brian Keith Winn; three step-daughters, and several grand and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
No funeral service is planned.
Remembrances: in Georgia - 2452 Spring Rd NE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019